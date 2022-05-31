Duluth to hold public hearings on FY 2023 Budget

With a goal of maintaining the city’s high standards of service, the proposed budget reflects a 3% cost of living increase and 2% merit increase for employees. The city plans to hire two full-time public works maintenance workers, one full-time police communications officer and one full-time parks and recreation maintenance worker.

The Public Works Department is also looking to eliminate contract labor to staff the front office and hire one full-time senior administrative assistant and one part-time administrative assistant. These positions are currently authorized but vacant positions.