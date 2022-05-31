BreakingNews
BREAKING: DeKalb delays certifying election results due to prolonged recount
Duluth to hold public hearings on FY 2023 Budget

Duluth will hold a second and final public hearing on the proposed FY 2023 budget at 6 p.m. Monday June 13, at the regularly scheduled meeting of the mayor and city council. (Courtesy City of Duluth)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Duluth will hold a second and final public hearing on the proposed FY 2023 budget at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the regularly scheduled meeting of the mayor and city council. Following the hearing, an ordinance adopting the budget will be presented for a vote.

With a goal of maintaining the city’s high standards of service, the proposed budget reflects a 3% cost of living increase and 2% merit increase for employees. The city plans to hire two full-time public works maintenance workers, one full-time police communications officer and one full-time parks and recreation maintenance worker.

The Public Works Department is also looking to eliminate contract labor to staff the front office and hire one full-time senior administrative assistant and one part-time administrative assistant. These positions are currently authorized but vacant positions.

The city is contemplating a .4 mill increase in property taxes to help offset the increased cost of garbage and recycling program but has chosen to wait until they receive the current year tax digest from the county before making that decision.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
