Duluth to extend sewer line along Hall Circle

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

The Duluth City Council recently approved a $770,125 contract with Site Engineering for the Hall Circle sewer extension project.

This project will include a new line of sanitary sewer along a portion of the northern leg of Hall Circle and along Fox Street between the two legs of Hall Circle. Construction will tie the new lines to the existing sanitary sewer installed on the southern leg of Hall Circle by D.R. Horton during their construction of Gardendale.

The city received two bids for the work, but the other vendor made a $100,000 error in their bid and withdrew the offer. The project, with a total budget of $929,150, is being funded using American Rescue Plan Act 2021 revenue.

Work will begin in April if construction materials have been procured by that time. Construction will take about three months.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
