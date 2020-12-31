Duluth to bury utility lines along Hill Street

There are five wooden utility poles with active aerial lines along Hill Street between Ridgeway Road and Hardy Street in Duluth. Greystar and the city have been working jointly to remove the utility poles and reroute the lines underground. The cost to bury the existing utility lines, remove the existing wood poles and install decorative streetlights along Hill Street is $111,786.
This project is located within the city’s Tax Allocation District boundary and funding will ultimately come from the TAD bond which the city is currently working to secure financing.
At a recent council meeting, the Duluth City Council amended the FY21 budget by adding $29,786 to the Tax Allocation District street lighting and professional services line item and adding $82,000 to the Tax Allocation District street lighting and infrastructure line item.