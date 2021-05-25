Duluth signs agreement with Norfolk Southern for Main Street Sidewalk

As Duluth moves forward with design and right of way acquisition for the Main Street Enhanced Sidewalk Project, the city has coordinated throughout the process with Norfolk Southern since Phase II of the project is within the right of way of Norfolk Southern Railway.
As a result, the city has entered into a construction agreement with Norfolk Southern to cover the railroad’s costs for construction engineering, accounting, and flagging services.
The $30,119 will be paid in part by Gwinnett County, with the remained coming from the 2014 SPLOST program. Gwinnett will reimburse 81% of the total, or $24,397, and the city’s 19% is portion, or $5,722 will come from SPLOST.