Duluth signs agreement with Friendship Baptist Church to demolish building

The issue stems from a nuisance abatement action taken by the city prior to Friendship Baptist Church purchasing the property. At that time, the Duluth Municipal Court alleged the structure at was an “unsafe structure,” unsanitary and failed to comply with numerous applicable Life Safety Code Requirements and numerous building codes.

In October, Duluth Municipal Court found the structure constituted a nuisance and ordered it to be demolished and all debris removed within 30 days. If the structure was not demolished by the owner within 30 days the city would then take over. The church would be responsible for the demolition costs and attorney fees totaling $1,238.