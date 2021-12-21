Hamburger icon
Duluth signs agreement with Friendship Baptist Church to demolish building

The Duluth City Council recently signed a settlement agreement with Friendship Baptist Church for the demolition of 3330 Church St. (Google Maps)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Duluth city Council recently signed a settlement agreement with Friendship Baptist Church for the demolition of 3330 Church St.

The issue stems from a nuisance abatement action taken by the city prior to Friendship Baptist Church purchasing the property. At that time, the Duluth Municipal Court alleged the structure at was an “unsafe structure,” unsanitary and failed to comply with numerous applicable Life Safety Code Requirements and numerous building codes.

In October, Duluth Municipal Court found the structure constituted a nuisance and ordered it to be demolished and all debris removed within 30 days. If the structure was not demolished by the owner within 30 days the city would then take over. The church would be responsible for the demolition costs and attorney fees totaling $1,238.

In November, the city started the process to remove the structure incurring $2,500 for asbestos abatement evaluation.

Friendship Baptist Church decided they wanted to take over the demolition process and has agreed to do so by Dec. 31. The settlement agreement identifies the terms and conditions in which the city is providing the church the opportunity to remove the structure and clear the site.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Investigations
