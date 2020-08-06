Duluth seeks stories from the city’s past

According to the city’s announcement they would like, “photos and tales from when Duluth was home to a cricket box factory, Mayor Nancy Harris could ride her horse to the dentist or when the rail was new to town. Bonus points if your favorite story features the original bridge at Rogers Bridge Park.”

Stories and photos can be submitted online at www.tinyurl.com/HistoricDuluth. Questions: Duluth Marketing Department pio@duluthga.net. By sharing your stories and photos you are giving Duluth permission to share them through the city’s digital and print media platforms.