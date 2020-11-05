X

Duluth seeks public input on Pine Needle Drive intersection

One of several options available for review to improve the intersection of Pine Needle Drive at Ga. 120 in Duluth. This one would realign Pine Needle Drive at Ga. 120 to a 90 degree intersection. (Courtesy City of Duluth)

Gwinnett County | 57 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Duluth is conducting a virtual public input survey concerning the Pine Needle Drive Intersection Project now through Nov. 30 at www.duluthga.net/pineneedle.

The informational survey provides the public an opportunity to view the proposed project alternatives, fact sheets and route map for improving traffic flow at Ga. 120/Abbotts Bridge Road and Pine Needle Drive. Participants will be able to offer input to the decision makers who will guide the project forward.

Project layouts will be available in person during normal business hours through Nov. 30 in the lobby of Duluth City Hall. Comment cards may be filled out in person, emailed to mpozin@duluthga.net, faxed to 770-814-3008, hand delivered or mailed back to city hall at 3167 Main St., Duluth, GA 30096 Attn: City Engineer.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.