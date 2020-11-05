Duluth seeks public input on Pine Needle Drive intersection

The informational survey provides the public an opportunity to view the proposed project alternatives, fact sheets and route map for improving traffic flow at Ga. 120/Abbotts Bridge Road and Pine Needle Drive. Participants will be able to offer input to the decision makers who will guide the project forward.

Project layouts will be available in person during normal business hours through Nov. 30 in the lobby of Duluth City Hall. Comment cards may be filled out in person, emailed to mpozin@duluthga.net, faxed to 770-814-3008, hand delivered or mailed back to city hall at 3167 Main St., Duluth, GA 30096 Attn: City Engineer.