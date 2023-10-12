Duluth seeking input on 2040 Comprehensive Plan

Duluth is in the process of updating the city’s comprehensive plan. The Forward Duluth 2040 document will be used by city officials to guide land-use policy and development decisions. The city is seeking community input through an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TF2SBJF?.
Among the questions, respondents are asked to rank citywide policies in order of importance to them. This includes natural resource preservation, energy efficiency, historic resource preservation, population growth and diversity, housing availability, economic development, land use and urban design, community facilities and services, transportation and intergovernmental coordination. The survey then goes into more specifics about each category.
The final questions ask respondents to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
