Duluth seeking artists for storm drain project

The Duluth Public Arts Commission, in conjunction with the Duluth Stormwater Management Division, is seeking one or two artists to create two different contextual 2D designs to be installed on two storm drains in downtown Duluth.
According to the Arts Commission’s request, “using a colorful and clever design painted around an existing storm water drain, the intent is to bring attention to the water that enters storm drains, to emphasize how stormwater flows directly into the nearby rivers and streams and encourage citizens to avoid dumping waste into the drains.”
Artists are encouraged to design “selfie-worthy” artwork to reinforce the message of waterway conservation.
Information and how to apply: www.duluthga.net/community/call-to-artists/index.php. Deadline for submissions is 2 p.m. Feb. 12.