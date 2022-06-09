Duluth police offer free house check service for vacationers

As summer vacation season heats up, Duluth police are reminding residents they will check the home of residents who are out of town.
In a Tuesday Facebook post, the police department said officers check residents’ homes, including doors and windows, to make sure no one has made entry. Officers will also investigate suspicious vehicles in the driveway or in the area near the home. Unless there are other emergency calls, officers will check the homes twice every 24 hours.
Ted Sadowski, a spokesperson for the department, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution through email on Thursday that the free service was started a little before 1999 because the department wanted to help prevent burglaries and other crimes.
“If they see suspicious activity or a home burglary has occurred, officers can notify the homeowner. When a burglary occurs, it also helps establish a timeframe for a thorough investigation,” Sadowski said.
So far, 73 residents have signed up for house checks this year.
“We oftentimes receive wonderful feedback from residents who participate in the program and oftentimes they sign up again when they leave for vacation or any other type of leave,” Sadowski said.
When signing up for the service, residents provide their departure and return dates, alarm information, and emergency contact information. Residents can sign up via the department’s website.
