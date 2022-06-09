Duluth police offer free house check service for vacationers

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the police department said officers check residents’ homes, including doors and windows, to make sure no one has made entry. Officers will also investigate suspicious vehicles in the driveway or in the area near the home. Unless there are other emergency calls, officers will check the homes twice every 24 hours.

Ted Sadowski, a spokesperson for the department, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution through email on Thursday that the free service was started a little before 1999 because the department wanted to help prevent burglaries and other crimes.