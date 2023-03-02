Duluth police hosting two Citizens Police Academies

BreakingNews
20-year-old arrested in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death
Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

The Duluth Police Department is accepting applications for two Citizens Police Academy classes, one in English and one Spanish.

Students will learn more about the police department by participating in hands-on activities and learning about various aspects of law enforcement, including patrol techniques, firearm safety and crime scene management.

Both academies will begin in April, with the English class starting April 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the Spanish course on April 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The two classes will continue on their respective days and times, lasting 10 weeks.

Notarized applications for the academy are due before midnight April 7.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

