Duluth police hosting two Citizens Police Academies

Students will learn more about the police department by participating in hands-on activities and learning about various aspects of law enforcement, including patrol techniques, firearm safety and crime scene management.

Both academies will begin in April, with the English class starting April 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the Spanish course on April 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The two classes will continue on their respective days and times, lasting 10 weeks.