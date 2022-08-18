Duluth police department looking for new officers

The Duluth Police Department is looking for officers.
Duluth Police spokesman Ted Sadowski said the department wants to hire seven or eight officers. Starting salaries range from %50,m668 to $55,952, and certified officers or those with enough experience can qualify for a $3,000 sign-on bonus.
“We’re experiencing shortages just like every agency around us and pretty much the nation,” Sadowski said.
The department is authorized for about 70 officers. It will hire both POST certified and non-certified officers.
To learn more about the available positions, visit the department’s website.
