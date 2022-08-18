ajc logo
X

Duluth police department looking for new officers

The Duluth Police Department is currently accepting applications for new police officers. Certified officers will be given a $3,000 sign-on bonus. (Courtesy City of Duluth)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Duluth Police Department is currently accepting applications for new police officers. Certified officers will be given a $3,000 sign-on bonus. (Courtesy City of Duluth)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Duluth Police Department is looking for officers.

Duluth Police spokesman Ted Sadowski said the department wants to hire seven or eight officers. Starting salaries range from %50,m668 to $55,952, and certified officers or those with enough experience can qualify for a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

“We’re experiencing shortages just like every agency around us and pretty much the nation,” Sadowski said.

The department is authorized for about 70 officers. It will hire both POST certified and non-certified officers.

To learn more about the available positions, visit the department’s website.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court8h ago
Giuliani, new target of Fulton probe, testifies before grand jury
22h ago
GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor veers from ticket on same-sex marriage
4h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
Nappy Roots member kidnapped at gunpoint at Atlanta brewery, shot during escape
1h ago
The Latest
Crayfish Creek restoration makes significant progress
5h ago
GBI investigating after man shoots self following incident in Norcross
20h ago
Berkeley Lake lowering 2022 property taxes
20h ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
23h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
1h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top