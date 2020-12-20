X

Duluth police department hiring, $3K signing bonus

The Duluth Police Department is currently seeking certified police officers to join their team with a $3,000 hiring bonus. (Courtesy Duluth Police Department)
Gwinnett County | 48 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Duluth Police Department is currently seeking certified police officers to join their team. Benefits include a city-funded pension, low-cost insurance, take-home patrol car, and a starting salary of $45,469.

The city is currently offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus, plus a 5% increase for experienced officers, and a 5% increase for foreign language proficiency.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen, possess a high school diploma or state-issued G.E.D. (some college is preferred), and valid driver’s license.

Details on requirements, benefits and to apply: www.bit.ly/2LCQy7l.

Questions: pdpio@duluthpd.com.

