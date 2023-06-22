Duluth planning to shore up Bunten Road Park walking trails

The Duluth City Council recently approved a $198,000 contract (with a 10% contingency for a total of $217,000) with Columbia Engineering to conduct an analysis of the walking trails at Bunten Road Park.

These 10-foot-wide walking trails were built in 1998 in Phase I of the park development and are showing signs of failure. Since the completion of Phase II in 1999, which includes the activity building, many areas of the park trail infrastructure have eroded due to environmental factors.

The Parks and Recreation Department will have Columbia Engineering conduct a survey/site evaluation, hydrology study and recommendations, trail design, trail improvements, tree plan, stream restoration and structural evaluation. The project will also look at a Bunten Road Park sidewalk design to connect city residents to the park from Barkley Square and Parkview neighborhoods.