Duluth Municipal Court offering amnesty program for minor violations

During this amnesty program, Duluth will waive failure to appear fees and set up a court date to resolve the case.

“If it’s a case where they can just pay a fine, they can pay that in the clerk’s office and not even come to court,” added Judge Barrett. “If they’d like to come to court, we can talk about a way to pay their fine. It’s a chance to unburden themselves of that obligation in way that is less painful.”

Virtually all the cases eligible for this program are traffic violations.

Duluth conducted a similar program about 4 years ago and was able to clear 10 to 15% of outstanding cases. Judge Barrett hopes a little more publicity about the program will help them close more outstanding warrants this time around.

To participate in the amnesty program, call 770-623-2771, email amnesty@duluthga.net or stop by the municipal court clerk’s office 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Duluth Public Safety Center, 3276 Buford Highway.