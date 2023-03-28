Duluth kicking off 2040 Comprehensive Plan

Duluth’s Planning and Development staff recently announced efforts to begin a major update to the city’s comprehensive plan, FORWARDuluth. Planning Director Forrest Huffman explained at a recent council meeting that the Department of Community Affairs requires components of this five-year plan update include vision and goals, needs and opportunities, community work program, broadband, capital improvements element, land use, economic development, transportation and housing.
Huffman noted that not all elements of the plan require updating every five years, but the city will focus on needs and opportunities, community work program, report of accomplishments, broadband and land use with city staff focused on core neighborhood areas, the River Green Employment District, housing, natural resources, short-term work program and a report of accomplishments.
The public is encouraged to attend the meetings as they are announced for more information and to provide feedback prior to anticipated final plan approval in February 2024.
