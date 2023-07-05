Duluth financial audit comes back “clean”

Josh Carroll of Mauldin and Jenkins recently presented Duluth’s Mayor and City Council with the results of the Fiscal Year 2022 audit. The audit report includes the city as a whole, including the Downtown Development Authority and Urban Redevelopment Agency.

The assessment confirmed the city’s financial statements were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The auditor issued an unqualified or “clean audit” opinion. This indicates the financial statements are fairly and appropriately presented and in compliance with GAAP.