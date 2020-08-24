X

Duluth delays acceptance of licensing applications

A software conversion is temporarily delaying Duluth from processing new occupational tax/business licenses and alcohol licenses or performing payment processing through the end of August. AJC file photo
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

A software conversion is temporarily delaying Duluth from processing new occupational tax/business licenses and alcohol licenses or performing payment processing through the end of August. The city’s goal is to provide a more user-friendly online experience for new and existing business owners beginning Sept. 1.

As a reminder, Duluth extended 2020 renewals to businesses through June 30. Any business now operating without a current license is in violation of Duluth’s city ordinances. Remaining businesses that have not renewed prior to Aug. 20 were to be deactivated on Aug. 21.

Questions: occtax@duluthga.net.

