Duluth delays acceptance of licensing applications

A software conversion is temporarily delaying Duluth from processing new occupational tax/business licenses and alcohol licenses or performing payment processing through the end of August. The city’s goal is to provide a more user-friendly online experience for new and existing business owners beginning Sept. 1.
As a reminder, Duluth extended 2020 renewals to businesses through June 30. Any business now operating without a current license is in violation of Duluth’s city ordinances. Remaining businesses that have not renewed prior to Aug. 20 were to be deactivated on Aug. 21.
Questions: occtax@duluthga.net.