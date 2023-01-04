ajc logo
Duluth creates short-term rental policy

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Duluth recently decided to address the issue of Short-Term Rentals like Airbnb and VRBO. The city has received numerous complaints related to property maintenance and noise concerns. Additionally, the city has seen interest from investors looking to buy one or more properties and turn them into rental properties exclusively.

The new ordinance defines STRs as residential units rented on a nightly basis for no more than 28 days to individual guests as a form of tourism or transient accommodations.

Among the restrictions, for multi-family units, only one STR will be allowed per every two units in a duplex, one for three in a triplex and one per every four units in a development with four or more units.

Additional location restrictions apply, as well as guidelines for parking, maximum occupancy, quiet hours, PUD limitations and permit requirements.

One resident, Rob Ponder, spoke in favor of the Unified Development Code amendment and requested the city revisit the ordinance within a year to determine if additional conditions will be needed to strengthen it.

