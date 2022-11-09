Duluth creates city-wide book club

Duluth is inviting the public to a community-wide event when everyone will read and discuss the same book. This fall, Duluth Reads will explore the world of southern food by reading ‘Rise and Shine! A Southern Son’s Treasury of Food, Family, and Friends’ by Johnathon Scott Barrett. Join the event and Author Talk at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Duluth Library, 3180 Main St.