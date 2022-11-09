Duluth creates city-wide book club

Duluth is inviting the public to a community-wide event when everyone will read and discuss the same book. This fall, Duluth Reads will explore the world of southern food by reading ‘Rise and Shine! A Southern Son’s Treasury of Food, Family, and Friends’ by Johnathon Scott Barrett. Join the event and Author Talk at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Duluth Library, 3180 Main St.
Duluth Reads is supported by the Duluth Fine Arts League to help book lovers get up close and personal with authors, learn what inspires them and hear how they create their novels.
