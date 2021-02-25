Duluth asked to consider lowering speed limit on Rogers Bridge Road

At Duluth’s most recent council meeting, Planning Director Bill Aiken explained that the Gwinnett Department of Transportation provided Duluth with their 2021 proposed updates. One includes a request from the county to reduce the speed limit from 40 mph to 30 mph on Rogers Bridge Road from Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Albion Farm Road.
Gwinnett DOT states a number of factors supporting this speed reduction including existing curves and intersection sight distances. Part of the process requires the city to provide a letter of support for the proposed changes.
Council members discussed that changing the speed limit would require enforcement and, if enforced, could appear as an effort to create a revenue opportunity for the city.
Combined with Police Chief Randy Belcher indicating there have not been any major traffic accidents at this location, the city council voted to deny authorizing a letter of support to the county for the change in speed limit.