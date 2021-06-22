Duluth approves personal transportation vehicle ordinance

For Duluth, the term PTV “does not include mobility aids, including electric personal assistive mobility devices, power wheelchairs and scooters that can be used indoors and outdoors for the express purpose of enabling mobility for a person with a disability. The term also does not include any all-terrain vehicle or multi-purpose off- highway vehicle.”

At this month’s meeting, the city council approved a recommendation by city staff to allow PTV usage during the Duluth Fall Festival. The city approved this as a Level Two Event which means PTVs may cross Ga. 120 with an officer present.