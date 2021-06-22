Duluth approves personal transportation vehicle ordinance

The Duluth City Council recently approved a Personal Transportation Vehicle Ordinance which allows PTV usage at certain events. The ordinance allows PTV usage (defined as golf carts and other motorized carts) only at specified events, and only in specific locations during those events.
For Duluth, the term PTV “does not include mobility aids, including electric personal assistive mobility devices, power wheelchairs and scooters that can be used indoors and outdoors for the express purpose of enabling mobility for a person with a disability. The term also does not include any all-terrain vehicle or multi-purpose off- highway vehicle.”
At this month’s meeting, the city council approved a recommendation by city staff to allow PTV usage during the Duluth Fall Festival. The city approved this as a Level Two Event which means PTVs may cross Ga. 120 with an officer present.
PTVs are permitted at Level Two Events after attending a pre-event security briefing provided by the city. Owners of PTVs must register them with the city once every two years for a fee of $30.
No other Duluth events are recommended for PTV usage at this time.