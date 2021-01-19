X

Duluth approves permit for new art studio

Duluth recently approved a special use permit for C&H Art Studio at 4317 Abbotts Bridge Road. (Courtesy C&H Art Studio)
Gwinnett County | 57 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Duluth City Council recently approved a special use permit for an art studio at 4317 Abbotts Bridge Road, Suite 1. The request by Chin-Cheng Hung, owner of C&H Art Studio LLC, would occupy a 1,875-square-foot retail condo space within an 11,200-square-foot retail condo building. The same building is also home to a dance studio and dental practice.

The art studio will provide art instruction to prospective middle and high school students who are pursuing higher education in art as well as emerging and professional artists who would like to advance their artistic excellence and creativity. At their current location, the studio is serving students from Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and other metro Atlanta areas.

