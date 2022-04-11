ajc logo
Duluth approves limited repairs to Pine Needle Drive bridge

Duluth recently completed an inspection of the bridge on Pine Needle Drive over Rogers Creek. (Google Maps)

Duluth recently completed an inspection of the bridge on Pine Needle Drive over Rogers Creek. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
22 minutes ago

Duluth recently completed an inspection of the existing bridge on Pine Needle Drive over Rogers Creek.

The city suspects the single-span bridge was constructed around 1960 along the city limit line. The bridge was not listed as a city asset and is not included in Gwinnett County’s inventory. The inspection on Feb. 4 identified the need for significant repairs.

At the city council’s recent work session, Duluth City Engineer Margie Pozin summarized the inspection results and offered several options for upcoming maintenance and eventual replacement of the small bridge.

For now, the Duluth City Council authorized staff to proceed with a limited repair option while the Pine Needle Pedestrian Connector Trail grant application is under consideration.

