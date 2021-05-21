Duluth approves funding for Main Street sidewalks right-of-way acquisition

The right of way acquisition phase of Duluth’s Main Street Enhanced Sidewalk Project is ready to begin. There are 25 properties impacted by the project (not including the railroad, which will be handled separately).
The most recent budget presented to the Duluth City Council indicated $880,000 for property acquisition, but after a more accurate estimate, the city’s acquisition team determined $720,000 is needed at this time.
The Main Street Enhanced Sidewalk Project will improve existing sidewalks, add sidewalks where none exist, and connect to new sidewalks from Brock Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
This project is part of the 2014 and 2017 intergovernmental agreements with Gwinnett County, which makes 81% of the property costs as well as 81% of the acquisition costs reimbursable to the city.