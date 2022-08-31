Duluth approves drive-through at coffee shop

Phoenix Roasters will be using the corner of a multi-tenant outparcel in the Duluth Station shopping center, anchored by Publix, near the corner of Old Peachtree and Buford Highway. The coffee shop will use an existing drive-through lane originally built for a retail bank.

Approval came with conditions including the parking lot will have professionally striped directional arrows for the drive-through and loading and unloading zone for truck deliveries. The occupant will also move the existing dumpster to the south westernmost corner of the parking lot, enclose the dumpster and add any “additional traffic calming measures as deemed necessary by the Director of Planning and Development,” per city documents.