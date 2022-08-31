BreakingNews
UPDATE: Fire extinguished at downtown tower under construction
Duluth approves drive-through at coffee shop

Duluth recently approved a special use permit to operate a drive-through at a coffee shop at 2640 Old Peachtree Road, shown here where the "weight loss" sign is located. (Google Maps)

Duluth recently approved a special use permit to operate a drive-through at a coffee shop at 2640 Old Peachtree Road, shown here where the "weight loss" sign is located. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

The Duluth City Council recently approved a special use permit to operate a drive-through at a coffee shop at 2640 Old Peachtree Road.

Phoenix Roasters will be using the corner of a multi-tenant outparcel in the Duluth Station shopping center, anchored by Publix, near the corner of Old Peachtree and Buford Highway. The coffee shop will use an existing drive-through lane originally built for a retail bank.

Approval came with conditions including the parking lot will have professionally striped directional arrows for the drive-through and loading and unloading zone for truck deliveries. The occupant will also move the existing dumpster to the south westernmost corner of the parking lot, enclose the dumpster and add any “additional traffic calming measures as deemed necessary by the Director of Planning and Development,” per city documents.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
