Duluth approves contract for multi-corridor landscaping project

The Duluth City Council recently approved a contract with Tri-Scapes for the Duluth Multi-Corridor Landscaping Project. This project includes landscaping along the shoulders of Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to McClure Bridge Road as well as the medians of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard from Ga. 120 to Sugarloaf Parkway.
Tri-Scapes was the lowest of five bidders for the work.
The city has approved a $638,559 contract for the project. A 10% contingency is typical for this kind of contract, but the city approved a 20% contingency in the budget totaling $127,712 to cover any unforeseen circumstances/change orders and construction oversight bringing the total amount approved to $766,270.
