Duluth approves changes to proposed car wash facility

The applicant, Travis Smith, is requesting to change the overall site plan by removing the fast food restaurant from the corner and replacing it with the car wash facility, thereby increasing the distance between the business and the nearest residences. There have also been modifications to the proposed canopy to address some concerns from residents about the appearance of the facility, including a reduction in height to approximately 10 feet.

The city approved the requested revisions to the permit with conditions related to architecture and site design.