Duluth approves 34 townhouses for phase two of Sherwood Crossing

Sherwood Crossing Phase I contains 79 single-family attached homes. The site was originally zoned for neighborhood commercial land-uses, but Duluth Planning Director Bill Aiken noted the city’s goal of the Core Neighborhood District is to have 2,000 living units in the .75-mile walking distance to downtown. With the construction of these 34 townhomes, Duluth is still 400 living units short of that goal.

Among the anticipated amenities, a Bark Park is being developed with several dog stations and benches throughout the community. An additional 10 feet of space will be added between units to provide open spaces in Phase II.