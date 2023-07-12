Duluth approves $3.1 million for Rogers Bridge Park trailhead

Following a competitive bid process, the Duluth City Council recently approved a $3,106,578 contract with Tri Scapes for Phase II of the Rogers Bridge Park Trailhead.

This phase of the project will create two parking lots, one with 60 parking spaces to the south of Rogers Bridge Road and another with 58 spaces to the north of the road.

This will allow access to the planned 133-acre parkland under development in Johns Creek, and allow Fulton County residents access to Rogers Bridge Park, the Chattapoochee Dog Park, and the future Phase III Western Gwinnett Bikeway currently under development by Gwinnett County.

The goal is to start immediately after the bridge ribbon cutting in early/mid-July and have one of the two parking lots open within 60 days.