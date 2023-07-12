Duluth approves $3.1 million for Rogers Bridge Park trailhead

Credit: Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Credit: Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago
X

Following a competitive bid process, the Duluth City Council recently approved a $3,106,578 contract with Tri Scapes for Phase II of the Rogers Bridge Park Trailhead.

This phase of the project will create two parking lots, one with 60 parking spaces to the south of Rogers Bridge Road and another with 58 spaces to the north of the road.

This will allow access to the planned 133-acre parkland under development in Johns Creek, and allow Fulton County residents access to Rogers Bridge Park, the Chattapoochee Dog Park, and the future Phase III Western Gwinnett Bikeway currently under development by Gwinnett County.

The goal is to start immediately after the bridge ribbon cutting in early/mid-July and have one of the two parking lots open within 60 days.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening8h ago

Credit: AP

How Braves fared in 2023 MLB All-Star game
7h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MURPHY: A memo to national media - Brian Kemp is no moderate savior
55m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett welcomes new teachers, and hopes they’ll stay
14h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett welcomes new teachers, and hopes they’ll stay
14h ago

Credit: AP

‘It’s crazy. Absolutely crazy.’ Support grows for Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jordan and Simone LaFrance

Peachtree Corners bridges romance for local couple
13h ago
Lilburn police chief retires
22h ago
Snellville gearing up for historic centennial celebration
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
6h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
19h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top