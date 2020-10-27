Duluth amends standards for tractor trailer parking, signage

Changes related to parking creates standard size for oversized vehicle parking spaces, regulates number of vehicles per parking space, and regulates extended and over-night parking and storage of oversized vehicles in non-residential areas.

Tractor-trailer parking has been a concern within the city for a few years. Since truck drivers are limited to the number of hours they are allowed to drive without taking a break, drivers have been using large commercial parking lots to park overnight. These general customer parking lots were not designed to accommodate use by tractor-trailers, creating maintenance issues like broken asphalt and concrete, broken curbs, and damaged landscape islands. Another concern is overnight parking. Some establishments allow vehicles to park outside the designated parking spaces. The new parking amendments will require tractor-trailers and other large vehicles to park in appropriate areas designed for such parking.