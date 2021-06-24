Duluth amends ethics ordinance to keep current

The purpose of the city’s ethics code is to encourage high ethical standards in official conduct by city officials. It also establishes guidelines for ethical standards of conduct for officials and requires disclosure of any private financial or other interests by officials in matters affecting the city. The ordinance also outlines a basis for disciplining those who refuse to abide by its terms.

Copies of Duluth’s ethics code and other important ordinances can be found online at www.duluthga.net/about_duluth/important_information.php.