Duluth amends ethics ordinance to keep current

At the request of Duluth’s Mayor Nanccy Harris and city council, a committee was formed to review the city’s Ethics Ordinance to be sure they still met the ethical standards for elected and appointed officials. (Courtesy City of Duluth)
At the request of Duluth’s Mayor Nanccy Harris and city council, a committee was formed to review the city’s Ethics Ordinance to be sure they still met the ethical standards for elected and appointed officials. (Courtesy City of Duluth)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

At the request of Duluth’s mayor and city council, a committee was formed to review the city’s Ethics Ordinance to determine if the language adopted by the city in 2007 still met the ethical standards for elected and appointed officials. The committee returned in May with recommendations for revisions and on June 14 the council adopted those revisions.

The purpose of the city’s ethics code is to encourage high ethical standards in official conduct by city officials. It also establishes guidelines for ethical standards of conduct for officials and requires disclosure of any private financial or other interests by officials in matters affecting the city. The ordinance also outlines a basis for disciplining those who refuse to abide by its terms.

Copies of Duluth’s ethics code and other important ordinances can be found online at www.duluthga.net/about_duluth/important_information.php.

