Duluth amends comprehensive plan

The character area section updated the Hudgens Property area from commercial zoning to mixed-use.

There were three changes made to the future land use map. The first lowered medium density housing to lower density (1-6 units per acre) along Duluth Highway/Ga. 120. The second changes Buford Highway/Ga. 23 including Duluth Highway to Brock Road from commercial retail to mixed use for 2-3 story buildings and residential. The last was a slight modification to the North Berkeley International Village, which previously was labeled mixed use. To remain consistent with the area, the recommended change is to industrial and office/warehouse uses.