Duluth amends comprehensive plan

Following a recent public hearing, the Duluth City Council voted to update the city’s comprehensive plan, FORWARDuluth, to ensure it meets the needs of the community. Updates were made to the character area map, future land use map, short term work program and report of accomplishments.
Specific updates included defining “Traditional Neighborhood Development” and elements such as block standards, setbacks, etc.
In the transportation section, the city added Willbrooke Trail, W. Lawrenceville roundabout, George Rogers multi-use trail, and the Chattahoochee Greenway.
The character area section updated the Hudgens Property area from commercial zoning to mixed-use.
There were three changes made to the future land use map. The first lowered medium density housing to lower density (1-6 units per acre) along Duluth Highway/Ga. 120. The second changes Buford Highway/Ga. 23 including Duluth Highway to Brock Road from commercial retail to mixed use for 2-3 story buildings and residential. The last was a slight modification to the North Berkeley International Village, which previously was labeled mixed use. To remain consistent with the area, the recommended change is to industrial and office/warehouse uses.