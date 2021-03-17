X

Duluth amends alcohol ordinance for sales at new hotel

Duluth makes changes to alcohol ordinance to allow hotel store to obtain package license. (Courtesy City of Duluth)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Duluth City Council recently voted to amend an alcohol ordinance that will allow hotels to obtain a package license for sale of beer and wine in the lobby store, as well as clarifying the language in the definition of consumption on the premises for hotels.

The changes define a hotel as a building offering 50 or more sleeping beds to paid customers and specifically excludes boarding houses. The changes further define a convenience store specifically in reference to hotel establishments.

In a separate vote, the city amended city code to allow for alcohol licensing for properties located within Planned Unit Developments.

