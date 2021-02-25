Duluth agrees to funding for three new employees

The Duluth City Council recently authorized employee salary and benefit funding for several staffing changes.
Specific changes include salary and benefits for two maintenance workers for the Public Works Department at $72,000 each. The city also plans to hire an additional Code Enforcement Officer for the Planning and Development Department with salary and benefits totaling $75,000, plus the purchase of a vehicle at $30,000.
Funding for these staffing changes totals $249,000. The breakdown for the Public Works Department represents salaries and wages totaling $82,000, group insurance $48,900, FICA taxes $6,500, and retirement contribution/pension $6,600.
For the Planning and Development Department salary and wages will total $43,200, group insurance $25,000, FICA taxes $3,300, retirement contribution/pension $3,500, and vehicle $30,000.