Duluth agrees to funding for three new employees

Specific changes include salary and benefits for two maintenance workers for the Public Works Department at $72,000 each. The city also plans to hire an additional Code Enforcement Officer for the Planning and Development Department with salary and benefits totaling $75,000, plus the purchase of a vehicle at $30,000.

Funding for these staffing changes totals $249,000. The breakdown for the Public Works Department represents salaries and wages totaling $82,000, group insurance $48,900, FICA taxes $6,500, and retirement contribution/pension $6,600.