Duluth accepts $75K for public art fund

The first donation totaling $60,000 will go toward the Performing Art and Acquisition Fund with an additional $15,000 donation specifically earmarked for the Fallen Soldier Memorial.

Duluth’s Performing Art and Acquisition Fund is funded through individual and corporate donations. Prior to issuing any building permit an applicant must meet with a Duluth Public Art Commission subcommittee or member to discuss the value of public art. Applicants are then encouraged, but not required, to donate one percent of the value of new non-city initiated, construction or redevelopment projects to the PAAF.