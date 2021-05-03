ajc logo
Duluth accepts $75K for public art fund

Duluth recently accepted $75,000 for the public art fund. Shown here the ‘Dream Big’ mural on Hill Street by Brenda Ehly. (Courtesy City of Duluth)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Duluth City Council recently accepted two donations from SODO Apartments, LLC for the public art fund.

The first donation totaling $60,000 will go toward the Performing Art and Acquisition Fund with an additional $15,000 donation specifically earmarked for the Fallen Soldier Memorial.

Duluth’s Performing Art and Acquisition Fund is funded through individual and corporate donations. Prior to issuing any building permit an applicant must meet with a Duluth Public Art Commission subcommittee or member to discuss the value of public art. Applicants are then encouraged, but not required, to donate one percent of the value of new non-city initiated, construction or redevelopment projects to the PAAF.

