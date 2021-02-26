Duluth accepts $255K grant for road maintenance

The Duluth City Council recently accepted a $255,757 Fiscal Year 2020 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) from the Georgia Department of Transportation. LMIG grant funds are generated from the state motor fuel tax that is set each year by the Georgia General Assembly. The funds are awarded from a formula based on population and centerline miles.
The grant is designated for road improvement projects such as street resurfacing. The program requires the city to provide 30% in matching funds, which in this case is $76,727. Funding for the city’s portion will come from the 2017 SPLOST transportation funds.