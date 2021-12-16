Drivers in Peachtree Corners finding roundabout not so bad after all

Safety alone could be reason enough to appreciate this new roundabout. From 2013 to 2015, Peachtree Corners reported 13 accidents at this intersection, 5 of which resulted in personal injury.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, one extensive study in Minnesota found roundabouts resulted in an 80% reduction in fatal and serious injury crashes.

Now that Peachtree Corners’ roundabout has been in full operation for a little over two years, public comment centers around how to fluidly navigate the roundabouts as opposed to their existence.

One recent social media venter commented that they were, “further delayed because of the idiot IN the round-a-bout thought they were being nice STOPPING to let someone enter the round-a-bout!”

Southern drivers are not always known for their kindness, but in this case, frustration ensued when the thoughtful driver in the roundabout was unaware of the “give way rule” which requires entry traffic to yield to traffic already in the circle.

To avoid future social media embarrassment, motorists can learn how to navigate this and other roundabouts by watching a video provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation: www.dot.ga.gov/DS/SafetyOperation/Roundabouts.