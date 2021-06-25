Drivers be warned: lane, ramp closures on I-985 southbound in Gainesville

The single lane and ramp closures will take place 8 p.m. Friday, June 25 until 6 a.m. Monday, June 28.

A detour will re-route motorists along I-985 southbound to Ga. 53/Mundy Mill Road. Motorists can then access I-985 northbound from the Ga. 53/Mundy Mill Road on-ramp back to Ga. 60/Queen City Parkway. Delays can be expected.