ajc logo
X

Drivers be warned: lane, ramp closures on I-985 southbound in Gainesville

Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will install single lane closures on I-985 southbound and close the I-985 southbound off-ramp to Ga. 60 (Exit 20) for continued bridge rehabilitation construction. (Google Maps)
Caption
Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will install single lane closures on I-985 southbound and close the I-985 southbound off-ramp to Ga. 60 (Exit 20) for continued bridge rehabilitation construction. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

If heavy rains don’t create delays, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will install single lane closures on I-985 southbound and close the I-985 southbound off-ramp to Ga. 60 (Exit 20) for continued bridge rehabilitation construction. The bridge under construction is on I-985 over Ga. 60/Queen City Parkway in Gainesville.

The single lane and ramp closures will take place 8 p.m. Friday, June 25 until 6 a.m. Monday, June 28.

A detour will re-route motorists along I-985 southbound to Ga. 53/Mundy Mill Road. Motorists can then access I-985 northbound from the Ga. 53/Mundy Mill Road on-ramp back to Ga. 60/Queen City Parkway. Delays can be expected.

The overall project is expected to be complete November 2021.

In Other News
1
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
2
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
3
Gwinnett library to honor Career Online High School graduates
4
Property tax increase on the horizon in Lawrenceville
5
Duluth amends ethics ordinance to keep current
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top