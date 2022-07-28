‘Don’t become the hunted’: Lilburn police give gas station safety tips

In the Facebook post titled “Don’t Become the Hunted,” Johnson said people can become targets when talking on the phone and not paying attention to their surroundings.

“Gas stations are like a community’s watering hole. Everyone has to go to them eventually,” Johnson said in the post.

Johnson offered tips for staying safe at the gas pumps:

“It’s important to remember to practice situational awareness when approaching any gas station. Circle around first and look for cars backed in with people watching. Don’t proceed until you feel the area is safe.”

“After exiting your vehicle, have you locked your car or truck? Do you have the ignition keys in your hand?”

“Have a plan for every step of your transaction. Get in and get out. Move with a purpose.”

“Make eye contact with those around you and let them know you see them. Have your ‘head on a swivel.’”

Johnson said if someone approaches and tries to take your vehicle, let them take it.

“It’s not worth your life to resist. They will get caught! Toss the keys in the opposite direction you plan to escape,” Johnson said in the post.

Johnson hopes these tips will help people feel safer when getting fuel.

“It’s easy to say it’s not going to happen to me,” Johnson said. “But it can absolutely happen to anybody.”