Developer in Braselton wants to abandon senior living development

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday on a request to change zoning on 12 acres at 3036 Friendship Road.

The developer, HP Friendship, wants to abandon the original plan to construct a senior living multi-family community that would have included a 21,000-square-foot retail building, 30 memory care units, 50 assisted living units and 120 senior independent living units.

The new proposal would develop 325 luxury apartments with no age restriction. Amenities would include a clubhouse, pool, covered patio, fitness center and open space for walking trails and a dog park.

Braselton’s mayor and council will hold a public hearing on the same request at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Both meetings will be held at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Ga. 53.