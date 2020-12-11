Detours planned for Ga. 332 bridges in Jackson County

Beginning Jan. 4 bridges near Pendergrass in Jackson County on Ga. 332 that carry traffic over Walnut Creek and it’s overflow will be closed to traffic for 180 days. The pair of bridges, built in 1960, need to be updated to current standards.
Traffic will be detoured onto Old Pendergrass Road to Ga. 11/U.S. 129, Ga. 60, Ga. 124 and Ga. 53 around the closed bridges.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down when traveling near the work zones. Motorists should plan ahead before Jan. 4 since these bridges will be completely closed to allow for reconstruction.