Department of Natural Resources investigating trout hatcheries in Buford

“While neither WHD or IHNV are harmful to humans, these diseases can cause high trout mortalities in hatchery systems and in the wild, and there are no known therapeutic treatments to eliminate these pathogens,” said WRD Chief of Fisheries Scott Robinson.

“As a result, Georgia WRD has temporarily suspended its trout stocking program and is in the process of collecting additional trout samples for disease analysis, investigating the source for both pathogens, and identifying disinfectant methodologies for treating the hatcheries.”