BreakingNews
3 people found shot to death in Rockdale home
X

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Jamar Perry sold thousands of copies of his first children’s book, “Cameron Battle and the Hidden Kingdoms.”

So when Perry launched a nationwide tour to promote the latest installment in the Cameron Battle series, the Decatur bookstore Little Shop of Stories eagerly invited him to be part of a two-author panel discussion.

The invitation was a bit unusual for Perry, who typically appears at schools. But he reluctantly accepted.

Perry arrived early for the 7 o’clock event and found the book store empty. The clock ticked on.

7:10.

Tick tock.

Bookstore employees said people were probably running late due to traffic.

7:20.

Tick tock.

Still no one.

“I wondered to myself: Why aren’t people showing up?” Perry said during a recent interview. “Around 7:40 was when I realized that, `Oh, well, there’s nobody coming.’”

“I felt a little embarrassed,” he said.

There was just one thing to do — go to dinner. Afterward, Perry decided to do what he does best. He started writing about it. First, in his journal. Then, on social media.

“I was grateful for the book tour,” Perry remembered writing in the journal. “I was grateful for having two books. Not only do I have one book, but I have two books in the world. I was grateful for having a nice hotel. I started thinking about all the school visits that I had done, all the books that we had sold up to that point.

“I was really excited about all the good things.”

Then Perry took to Twitter: “Kinda embarrassing to admit, but not one person came to my Atlanta tour event,” Perry wrote. “Instead of being bummed about it I’ve decided to focus on being grateful that I get to do this work.”

Then, magic.

Thousands of people saw his post. And the books started to sell. And sell. And sell some more.

“They sold so many,” Perry said. “First of all, they sold all (50) books that I had signed (at the book store). Plus 400 more.”

Soon other bookstores, like Barnes & Noble, were ordering his books as well.

“It just had a snowball effect,” Perry said.

Perry’s Cameron Battle fantasy series is aimed at middle schoolers. Perry is an educator who taught literature to middle school students in Washington, D.C. While completing his Ph.D. at the University of Maryland, College Park, Perry’s research focused on Black boys, the history of traditional and Black masculinity in America and racial literacy.

His studies led Perry to begin writing again, this time to a very targeted audience: “reluctant readers, Black boys who needed to understand that they were magic, that they could also have joy, that they could be vulnerable and emotional, that they could be the hero in their own stories.”

In the coming year, Perry plans to publish his third book, this one about a Black boy who inherits magic by reading his missing friend’s journal.

“The reality of book tours, even for big, huge authors is that sometimes people just don’t show up,” he said.

Credit: Courtesy: Jamar Perry

Credit: Courtesy: Jamar Perry

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

International travel rebound fueling growth of Delta flights overseas1h ago

Credit: Image by Screengrab

Longtime pastor Johnny Hunt files defamation suit against Southern Baptists
18h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

LB Jordan Boyd commits to Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta police keep watch as Trump calls for U.S. protests
15h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta police keep watch as Trump calls for U.S. protests
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 dead after car rolls over Buford Spring Connector onto expressway below
15h ago
The Latest

Norcross awards $65,000 in ARPA to local small businesses
Braselton accepting Government Citizens Academy applications
Lilburn updating 2019 Comprehensive Plan
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top