Dacula unveils new Maple Creek Park play area

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

The redesigned playground at Maple Creek Park, 425 McMillan Road in Dacula, is open just in time for families to enjoy during the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The $821,000 project includes all new equipment and special features like a separate toddler play area, adult physical fitness equipment, specialized playground turf and is ADA accessible.

Construction began in July and is financed by an endowment fund created by former Dacula Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks.

Maple Creek Park includes a popular 9-hole disc golf course, half-mile walking trail and pavilion.

