Dacula sets qualifying dates, fees for next election

Dacula has set the qualifying dates and fees for the city's general election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor and two city council members. (Courtesy City of Dacula)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Dacula will hold a general election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor and two city council members. State law requires the city to announce the positions, qualifying fees and election schedule by Feb. 1.

Individuals interested in running for one of these positions should plan ahead now to qualify between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 at the office of the Election Superintendent at Dacula City Hall, 442 Harbins Road.

The qualifying fee for the office of mayor is $249 and the qualifying fee for city council member is $213.

