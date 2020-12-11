Dacula passes moratorium on all residential rezoning applications, plans, permits

Dacula’s Mayor and City Council recently approved an ordinance establishing a moratorium on all residential rezoning applications, subdivision concept plan submittals, and residential land disturbance permits greater than one acre in size for a period not to exceed 180 days.
A temporary moratorium is allowed under Georgia law to give the city an opportunity to study its documents and ordinances. The city plans to work diligently to complete a review and propose amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance and development regulations.
According to the city’s announcement, “once the ordinances are updated, the moratorium can be lifted and development can proceed immediately.” Information: www.daculaga.gov.