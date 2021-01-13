Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners to install high-brightness smart screens

According to the Lab’s press release, LG-MRI’s BoldVu pole-mounted, high-brightness screens, which are designed, engineered and fabricated in Alpharetta, “will share traffic-related updates, city announcements and other relevant information with Peachtree Corners’ residents and businesses. In addition, each platform is equipped with an environmental sensor board to detect and track environmental factors, such as carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses.” The sensor boards are already monitoring Peachtree Corners’ local microclimate and generating anonymized traffic data as part of a research project with the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“While budget is often a barrier to implementing smart city technology, BoldVu creates new opportunities for public-private partnerships where our displays can be funded through media partnerships or advertising,” said Eric Hornsby, vice president of sales, LG-MRI. “LG-MRI’s BoldVu displays provide a significant first step towards becoming a true smart city, and Curiosity Lab offers a unique environment for us to continue enhancing our technology in a living environment where people live and work.”