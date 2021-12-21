Hamburger icon
Corners Connector trails in Peachtree Corners may benefit from grant funding

Peachtree Corners is applying to the Atlanta Regional Commission for grant funding for several portions of the Corners Connector trails. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners continues with a commitment to build multi-use trails that will travel throughout the city. To make that happen, the city is applying to the Atlanta Regional Commission for grant funding for several portions of the Corners Connector trails.

The city will apply for grant funding for Phase 2 of the Corners Connector Technology Park Lake trail. If approved, the grant will fund the design and construction of a 1⁄2-mile-long trail through a wooded area within Technology Park creating a complete loop around Technology Park Lake. The trail will start at the spur of Technology Park Trail Phase I and tie into the end of the same trail.

The city will submit a separate grant application to fund a segment of the Corners Connector Trail. This grant will fund design and construction of a pedestrian bridge in partnership with Johns Creek over the Chattahoochee River connecting the two cities and counties.

The city approved a third grant application for funding for the Corners Connector Crooked Creek trail northern section. This will fund design and construction of the northern section of Crooked Creek Trail, a 2.5-mile-long trail through a wooded area beside Crooked Creek. This phase of the trail will start at Spalding Drive and terminate at Peachtree Corners Circle.

