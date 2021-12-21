Corners Connector trails in Peachtree Corners may benefit from grant funding

The city will apply for grant funding for Phase 2 of the Corners Connector Technology Park Lake trail. If approved, the grant will fund the design and construction of a 1⁄2-mile-long trail through a wooded area within Technology Park creating a complete loop around Technology Park Lake. The trail will start at the spur of Technology Park Trail Phase I and tie into the end of the same trail.

The city will submit a separate grant application to fund a segment of the Corners Connector Trail. This grant will fund design and construction of a pedestrian bridge in partnership with Johns Creek over the Chattahoochee River connecting the two cities and counties.