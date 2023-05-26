Construction underway on new Ridge Lake Park in Sugar Hill

Construction has begun on the new 22-acre Ridge Lake Park, 5494 Cumming Highway/Ga. 20 in Sugar Hill. Amenities will include a parking area, rest room building with a covered seating area, dog park, pond improvements and trails.

Many of the amenities in the park were suggested by the public during open houses that were held in 2017 and 2018. Groundbreaking was held Nov. 29, 2022.

Currently, grading work is well underway with underground plumbing and electrical services already installed. Walls and roof construction have begun. Work has also started on the dam repair for the lower and upper pond.

The park will be the latest addition to the Sugar Hill Greenway, an 11.5-mile greenway around the city with approximately 16.5 miles of trail.